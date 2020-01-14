NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Seven high ranking members of the violent Trinitarios street gang were arrested Tuesday morning on murder and racketeering charges, according to authorities.
The arrests were made by a task force comprised of several law enforcement departments, including the DEA, Homeland Security Investigations, state police, NYPD and Department of Investigation.
The suspects are said to be reputed members of the gang's "Sunset" subset.
Four were arrested, while three were already in custody for other alleged crimes. Those arrested are:
-Ediberto Santana a/k/a "Flaco Veneno"
-Miguel Genao a/k/a "Sombra"
-Carlos Ramirez a/k/a "Guerra"
-Darinso Marte Reyes a/k/a "Cibao"
-Angel Crispin a/k/a "Secreto"
-Jose Marichal a/k/a "Menor" a/k/a "El Menol"
-Eniel Vasquez a/k/a "Dominican Flow"
The arrests follow another round up of reputed members of the "Los Sures" set last October.
"Today's arrests reemphasize that the Trinitarios have put New Yorkers in the cross hairs of gang violence and crime," DEA Special Agent in Charge Raymond P. Donovan said. "Throughout this investigation, two murders and numerous violent crimes including assaults, robberies, and drug trafficking were uncovered."
The Trinitarios gained national notoriety when they brutally murdered an innocent teenager they dragged out of a bodega in a case of mistaken identity.
The murder of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz sparked the hashtag #JusticeForJunior and put a spotlight on gang violence.
So far, five life sentences have been handed down to gang members convicted in his murder.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
7 reputed Trinitarios gang members arrested in New York City
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News