AAA: National average for a gallon of gas has fallen below $5

National average falls below $5.00 for a gallon of gas

The national average for a gallon of gas has fallen below $5 once again, according to AAA.

The average price nationwide is $4.98.

As far as the tri-state area, the average in New York and New Jersey is still above $5 a gallon. The average in Connecticut is $4.97.

Gas prices dipped a bit in New Jersey but rose a bit across the nation at large as crude oil prices dropped after the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike and amid demand concerns.

AAA Mid-Atlantic said the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $5.02, down two cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.07 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

Analysts say drivers are still fueling up despite gas prices at or above $5 per gallon, but people might start to change their daily driving habits or lifestyle if prices remain at those levels for the foreseeable future.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

