AAA: National average for a gallon of gas has fallen below $5

The 'March of Dads' was held Father'sDay morning in Brooklyn offering fathers, particularly those of color, an opportunity to bond and build a community.

The national average for a gallon of gas has fallen below $5 once again, according to AAA.The average price nationwide is $4.98.As far as the tri-state area, the average in New York and New Jersey is still above $5 a gallon. The average in Connecticut is $4.97.Gas prices dipped a bit in New Jersey but rose a bit across the nation at large as crude oil prices dropped after the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike and amid demand concerns.AAA Mid-Atlantic said the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $5.02, down two cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.07 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.Analysts say drivers are still fueling up despite gas prices at or above $5 per gallon, but people might start to change their daily driving habits or lifestyle if prices remain at those levels for the foreseeable future.----------