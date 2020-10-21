2 teens, 20-year-old injured in triple shooting in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7166374" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kemberly Richardson has an update on a deadly shooting at a Bronx restaurant and illegal nightclub.

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Officials are investigating after three people were shot by a suspect in a vehicle who got away.The incident was reported in front of 397 East 49th St. just after 7 p.m. Tuesday.The victims were standing outside of the location when an unknown shooter started firing from inside a car.A 16-year-old male was shot in both legs, a 17-year-old male was grazed in the head and a 20-year-old male was shot in the torso.Police say all three victims were taken to the hospital, but their conditions are not believed to be life-threatening.The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unknown at this time. No arrests have been made.Few other details were released.----------