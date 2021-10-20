Family & Parenting

Triplets go home from Long Island hospital after weeks in NICU

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, Long Island (WABC) -- Fraternal triplets were discharged from the hospital and are ready to go home with their mom to meet their dad, brother and sister.

Triplets Gerardo, Thiago and Axel went home Wednesday from Mercy Hospital in Rockville Centre.

The boys were born about six weeks ago and were all under 4 pounds.



By the time they were sent home, all the babies weighed over 5 pounds after spending a little over 40 days in the NICU.

Mom Wendy Pacheco Enriquez said it all feels surreal as the triplets weren't a planned pregnancy, but she is very happy that she and the babies are all healthy.

Doctors say triplet pregnancies occur 1 in 8,000 births.

