Triplets go home from Long Island hospital after weeks in NICU

Triplets Gerardo, Thiago and Axel went home Wednesday from Mercy Hospital in Rockville Centre.
The boys were born about six weeks ago and were all under 4 pounds.
By the time they were sent home, all the babies weighed over 5 pounds after spending a little over 40 days in the NICU.
Mom Wendy Pacheco Enriquez said it all feels surreal as the triplets weren't a planned pregnancy, but she is very happy that she and the babies are all healthy.
Doctors say triplet pregnancies occur 1 in 8,000 births.
ALSO READ | Don't fall for this latest bank scam
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip