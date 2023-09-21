How a brewing tropical system could impact the weekend

Thursday will be another beautiful day with plenty of sunshine.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An area of low pressure has formed a few hundred miles to the east of Florida called Potential Tropical Cyclone 16, according to the National Hurricane Center.

AccuWeather says the formation of a tropical or subtropical storm, which would warrant a name, could occur just prior to, during or perhaps even shortly after landfall in North Carolina on Saturday.

The tropical wind and rainstorm will spread drenching downpours and strong gusts northward along the Atlantic coast into the Tri-State area for the first half of the weekend.

The clouds will roll into the area by midday on Friday and rain will begin to fall late Friday and early Saturday morning.

Some drier pockets will cause breaks in the rain, so not a total washout.

The heaviest rain is expected to stay to the south and east of New York City along coastal communities.

Rough surf and some beach erosion is possible along with minor to moderate coastal flooding.

It will be windy with gusts up to 40 mph along the coast.

