Weather

How Fred could impact the NYC area, Grace threatens Haiti

EMBED <>More Videos

Tracking Tropical Storm Fred

The National Hurricane Center says Fred continues to strengthen Monday ahead of expected landfall along the Florida Gulf Coast.

Tropical Storm Fred



Fred's main threats are rainfall and storm surge. Forecasters expected Fred to sustain 4 to 8 inches (10 to 20 centimeters) from Alabama across Florida's Big Bend and Panhandle, and even a foot (30 centimeters) of rain in isolated spots, while the surge could push seawater of between 3 to 5 feet (1 to 1.5 meters) onto the coast between Florida's Indian Pass and the Steinhatchee River.

EMBED More News Videos

The National Hurricane Center says Fred continues to strengthen Monday ahead of expected landfall along the Florida Gulf Coast.



Forecasters warned that Fred also could dump heavy rain across a swath of the southeastern U.S. and into the mid-Atlantic states, with flash floods as some rivers overflow and even landslides along the Blue Ridge mountains on Tuesday.

The New York City area will feel the impact in the form of some heavier showers and thunderstorms midweek.



Tropical Depression Grace


Tropical Depression Grace began to drench earthquake-damaged Haiti on Monday, threatening to dump up to 15 inches (38 centimeters) of rain on a landscape where people are huddling in fields and searching for survivors of a 7.2 earthquake.

Grace was crossing over the Dominican Republic's southern Barahona peninsula with top winds of 35 mph (55 kph), bearing down on Haiti's disaster area with what forecasters said could total 10 inches (25 centimeters) of steady rainfall, and still more in isolated areas. The hurricane center warned that flash floods and mudslides were possible, especially along Hispaniola's southern coasts.




Another tropical system



the season's eighth tropical depression formed late Sunday near Bermuda, and the hurricane center predicted it would become a tropical storm sometime Monday as it circles around the island, about 135 miles (220 kilometers) offshore. A tropical storm watch was in effect for the island as the system's top winds grew to around 35 mph (55 kph).

RELATED | Earth warming likely to pass limit set by international leaders
EMBED More News Videos

Earth's climate is getting so hot that temperatures in about a decade will probably blow past a dangerous level of warming.



----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Sign up for free newsletters
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathertropical stormtropical weatherweatherstormhurricanesevere weather
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
At least 16 people shot in 90 minutes in NYC
'Key to NYC': Indoor vaccine mandate starts Tuesday
NY mandating COVID vaccine for all healthcare workers
NYC-run vaccine sites to offer 3rd dose of Pfizer/Moderna
How many kids are hospitalized with Covid?
Outdoor dining structure, trash burned in string of fires in Chelsea
US officials say 7 killed in Kabul airport evacuation chaos
Show More
Quake victims wait for help as new disaster overwhelms Haiti
How to help Haiti earthquake victims
AccuWeather: Comfortably cool, sunny breaks
COVID Updates: Hospitals at breaking point as delta surges
NJ's Carli Lloyd, USWNT soccer superstar, announces retirement
More TOP STORIES News