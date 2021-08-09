How Fred could impact the NYC area, Grace threatens Haiti

Tropical Storm Fred

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10954989" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The National Hurricane Center says Fred continues to strengthen Monday ahead of expected landfall along the Florida Gulf Coast.

Tropical Depression Grace

Another tropical system

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10941136" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Earth's climate is getting so hot that temperatures in about a decade will probably blow past a dangerous level of warming.

The National Hurricane Center says Fred continues to strengthen Monday ahead of expected landfall along the Florida Gulf Coast.Fred's main threats are rainfall and storm surge. Forecasters expected Fred to sustain 4 to 8 inches (10 to 20 centimeters) from Alabama across Florida's Big Bend and Panhandle, and even a foot (30 centimeters) of rain in isolated spots, while the surge could push seawater of between 3 to 5 feet (1 to 1.5 meters) onto the coast between Florida's Indian Pass and the Steinhatchee River.Forecasters warned that Fred also could dump heavy rain across a swath of the southeastern U.S. and into the mid-Atlantic states, with flash floods as some rivers overflow and even landslides along the Blue Ridge mountains on Tuesday.The New York City area will feel the impact in the form of some heavier showers and thunderstorms midweek.Tropical Depression Grace began to drench earthquake-damaged Haiti on Monday, threatening to dump up to 15 inches (38 centimeters) of rain on a landscape where people are huddling in fields and searching for survivors of a 7.2 earthquake.Grace was crossing over the Dominican Republic's southern Barahona peninsula with top winds of 35 mph (55 kph), bearing down on Haiti's disaster area with what forecasters said could total 10 inches (25 centimeters) of steady rainfall, and still more in isolated areas. The hurricane center warned that flash floods and mudslides were possible, especially along Hispaniola's southern coasts.the season's eighth tropical depression formed late Sunday near Bermuda, and the hurricane center predicted it would become a tropical storm sometime Monday as it circles around the island, about 135 miles (220 kilometers) offshore. A tropical storm watch was in effect for the island as the system's top winds grew to around 35 mph (55 kph).----------