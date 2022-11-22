  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Truck crashes into pole in Hudson County, causes local power outage

John Del Giorno Image
ByJohn Del Giorno via WABC logo
Tuesday, November 22, 2022 12:17PM
EMBED <>More Videos

The scene where a truck crashed into a pole in North Bergen on Monday night is still being cleared.

HUDSON COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A truck crash in North Bergen on Monday caused a ripple of unfortunate events.

At around 9:45 p.m., officials say the tractor trailer hit a pole, taking down power lines and subsequently closing Route 1 and 9.

The downed power lines set the rig nearby on fire. About 53 local residents lost power.

Officials say the truck also crashed into the side of a vacant home. No injuries were reported.

ALSO READ | Body of missing hiker found in New Jersey

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.