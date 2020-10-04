Isaias aftermath: NY to receive $35 million as Trump approves disaster declaration

NEW YORK (WABC) -- President Trump approved $35 million in Tropical Storm Isaias relief for New York State.

It is one of his last actions before he began his coronavirus treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

The President declared that a major disaster exists in the State of New York.

The declaration makes federal funding available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by Tropical Storm Isaias Nassau and Suffolk counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the State and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

