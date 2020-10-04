Isaias aftermath: NY to receive $35 million as Trump approves disaster declaration

It is one of his last actions before he began his coronavirus treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
7 On Your Side: Homeowner stumped on how to get rid of uprooted tree
The President declared that a major disaster exists in the State of New York.
The declaration makes federal funding available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by Tropical Storm Isaias Nassau and Suffolk counties.
ALSO READ: Con Edison issuing credits to customers impacted by Isaias
Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.
Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the State and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip