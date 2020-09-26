NEW YORK (WABC) -- This week on The Countdown, Bill Ritter is joined by former New York Governor David Paterson, ABC News political director Rick Klein and political consultant Hank Sheinkopf to discuss the upcoming first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
Earlier this week, the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates on announced the six topics for the first face-to-face event scheduled for Sept. 29 in Cleveland.
The topics are: "The Trump and Biden Records," "The Supreme Court," "Covid-19," "The Economy," "Race and Violence in our Cities," and "The Integrity of the Election."
The topics were selected by the debate's moderator, Fox News' Chris Wallace, and will each be the subject of 15-minute "blocks" in the debate.
ABC News plans 3 hours of live coverage of the debate starting at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday on Channel 7.
2020 VOTE RESOURCES
Voter registration, information and resources from Vote.org
League of Women Voters of the City of New York
Board of Elections in New York City
NY Voter Registration and Poll Site Search
2020 VOTE COVERAGE
Eyewitness News Elections Coverage
ABC News Elections Coverage
FiveThiryEight.com
The Countdown: Previewing the first debate
President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will face off on the Supreme Court, the coronavirus pandemic and race and violence in the nation's cities next week when they meet for their first presidential debate
VOTE 2020
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More