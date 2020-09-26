The Countdown: Previewing the first debate

NEW YORK (WABC) -- This week on The Countdown, Bill Ritter is joined by former New York Governor David Paterson, ABC News political director Rick Klein and political consultant Hank Sheinkopf to discuss the upcoming first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.Earlier this week, the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates on announced the six topics for the first face-to-face event scheduled for Sept. 29 in Cleveland.The topics are: "The Trump and Biden Records," "The Supreme Court," "Covid-19," "The Economy," "Race and Violence in our Cities," and "The Integrity of the Election."The topics were selected by the debate's moderator, Fox News' Chris Wallace, and will each be the subject of 15-minute "blocks" in the debate.ABC News plans 3 hours of live coverage of the debate starting at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday on Channel 7.