Coronavirus Updates: Pfizer CEO pushes back against Trump claim on vaccine timing

CEO Albert Bourla told the employees that the company is "moving at the speed of science," rather than under any political timing, according to a staff letter obtained by The Associated Press.
"The only pressure we feel - and it weighs heavy - are the billions of people, millions of businesses and hundreds of government officials that are depending on us," Bourla wrote.
Despite top U.S. federal health officials repeatedly stating that a vaccine is unlikely to be available widely until mid-2021, President Donald Trump has insisted that a vaccine will be ready before Election Day.
What to know about coronavirus:
Back to school information
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Here are more of today's headlines:
President Trump, First Lady test positive for COVID-19
President Donald Trump said early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, a stunning announcement that plunges the country deeper into uncertainty just a month before the presidential election.
Trump, who has spent much of the year downplaying the threat of a virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans, said he and Mrs. Trump were quarantining. The president and first lady's son, Barron Trump, is also at the White House with his parents. He has reportedly tested negative for the virus.
The White House physician said the president is expected to continue carrying out his duties "without disruption" while recovering.
Biden to take coronavirus test
President Donald Trump has tested positive for the coronavirus just days after sharing the debate stage with Democratic rival Joe Biden.
The Biden campaign said Friday that the former vice president is scheduled to take a COVID-19 test, sources tell ABC News.
"Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family," Biden tweeted.
President Trump visited NJ hours before positive test
President Trump visited Bedminster, New Jersey for a fundraiser just hours before he tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is urging anyone who attended to self-quarantine and get tested for the virus.
Markets plunge with news of Trump's positive COVID test
Global shares and U.S. stock futures have fallen President Donald Trump said he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the new coronavirus.
Earlier, Dow and S&P futures dropped nearly 2%, but several hours later were trading 1.2% lower. Oil prices tumbled about 3%.
Shares are down in Paris, Frankfurt, London and Tokyo. Many markets in Asia were closed for holidays.
US hiring slows for 3rd month but jobless rate falls to 7.9%
America's employers added 661,000 jobs in September, the third straight month of slower hiring and evidence from the final jobs report before the presidential election that the economic recovery has weakened.
With September's hiring gain, the economy has recovered only slightly more than half the 22 million jobs that were wiped out by the viral pandemic. The roughly 10 million jobs that remain lost exceed the number that the nation shed during the entire 2008-2009 Great Recession.
The unemployment rate for September fell to 7.9%, down from 8.4% in August, the Labor Department said Friday. Since April, the jobless rate has tumbled from a peak of 14.7%.
House passes $2.2 trillion COVID stimulus relief bill
The House passed a $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus relief bill late Thursday. The final vote tally was 214-207. Eighteen Democrats voted no on the bill, many of them are moderates who are very unhappy with Nancy Pelosi and leadership for staging what they call a "show" vote on a bill that will never become law. The Republican-led Senate is not expected to take up the measure.
These recommendations could reduce COVID-19 spread on campus
As colleges and universities are dealing with the coronavirus outbreaks on campuses, the CDC announced a new approach that could help prevent or reduce the transmission.
The CDC issued their initial guidance last June, which stated that it "does not recommend entre testing of all returning students, faculty, and staff." At the time the guidance was released, people reported not getting their results for several days or weeks.
But now, testing has been more advanced, and the CDC is saying, "In an IHE (Institutions of higher education) setting, with frequent movement of faculty, staff and students between the IHE and the community, a strategy of entry screening combined with regular serial testing might prevent or reduce SARS-CoV-2 transmission."
Brooklyn couple gets surprise of a lifetime after COVID alters wedding plans
A pair of Brooklyn newlyweds who are both essential workers and whose honeymoon was derailed by the coronavirus pandemic got the surprise of a lifetime Thursday, when what they thought was a photo shoot was actually an all-expenses paid honeymoon for when it's safe to travel again.
Queens elementary school is 1st in NYC to shut down over COVID cases
An elementary school in Queens will be closed for two weeks after coronavirus exposure of two or more students or staff in multiple classrooms, becoming the first school in New York City to close due to a potential outbreak. The John F. Kennedy Jr School in Elmhurst will remain closed through October 13, according to a letter sent home to families on Wednesday.
"As always, the health and safety of our students and staff, and everyone in the DOE family across the city, is our top priority," the letter read. "As you know, our school building was closed for an initial 24 hours because two or more members of our school community tested positive for COVID-19. Today, we are writing to update you that the NYC Test + Trace Corps and the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene have determined that at this time the main site building must remain closed for 14 days."
Clusters continue to grow in New York state, Cuomo warns
The average positivity rate in 20 New York zip codes increased to 6.5% Thursday, up a full point from Wednesday. Areas in Brooklyn and Rockland County saw the biggest increases, Governor Andrew Cuomo said. Parts of Brooklyn have an average positivity rate of 8%. In Rockland County, it's as high as 16%, but the sample size is smaller. Growing COVID-19 clusters in large Orthodox Jewish communities could spread wider if not quickly contained, Governor Cuomo warned.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson announces Spring 2022 XFL return
The XFL appears poised for a comeback after a sudden end to a promising revival this year, and it's all thanks to one of the biggest names in Hollywood. Hit play to find out who is behind the comeback. The XFL is making a comeback, and partial league owner Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson just announced a return date. The actor and former WWE star announced on Twitter that the XFL will return Spring 2022.
"It's an uphill battle - but we're hungry, humble and no one will outwork us," he wrote. "A league of culture, passion & purpose."
Stay informed with ABC7's NYC COVID-19 positivity rate tracker
As New York City public schools inch closer to reopening in-person learning, much of the success will rely heavily on schools keeping the COVID rate of infection in check. According to the city, public schools can only stay open if the COVID positivity rate stays below 3%. To stay informed, you can follow ABC7's NYC COVID-19 positivity rate tracker.
MORE NEWS: Watch Eyewitness to a Pandemic
RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Back to school information
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
abc7NY Phase Tracker: