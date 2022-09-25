Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk honoring firefighter killed on 9/11 returns to NYC streets

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk in honor of fallen firefighter Stephen Siller, who died on September 11, 2001, returns to the streets of New York City Sunday.

Thousands will be participating in the event, which retraces Siller's final footsteps from the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel, formerly called the Battery Tunnel, to the World Trade Center.

This year, organizers are also honoring some U.S. service members.

Runners begin in Brooklyn and end on West and Murray streets across from the World Trade Center, the route Siller took when he abandoned his truck and ran through the tunnel towards the towers.

The event is a tribute to the 343 firefighters and first responders who were killed on 9/11, as well as the service members who died during the war on terror.

Unlike previous years, the event will also pay a special tribute to the 13 service members lost last year during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, supporting first responders and wounded veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

Siller's brother Frank set up the foundation, which has raised and spent hundreds of millions of dollars helping those affected by 9/11.

