Tunnel to Towers Climb returns to One World Trade Center in NYC

By Johny Fernandez
Tunnel To Towers Climb returns to NYC after 2-year hiatus

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- A popular event returned to the One World Trade Center for the first time in two years on Sunday.

The Tunnel to Towers Climb kicked off early in the morning.

Throughout the morning, members from the FDNY and NYPD all crossed the finish line. The first couple of runners ended up making the climb in about 20 minutes.

People who participated, challenged themselves with climbing 104 flights, or 2,226 stairs to reach the top of the building.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is dedicated to FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who died trying to save others on 9/11.

The foundation impacts many from around the world.

It also provides mortgage-free homes to first responders, veterans and families of fallen first responders.

The honorary starter of the climb was the wife of an FDNY firefighter who lost his battle against 9/11-related illness.

"I'm so proud to be part of this foundation, the work that Tunnels to Towers has done is remarkable, they help first responders, not only in New York City who responded on 9/11, but across the country, the work they're doing with the military and now they've expanded to housing for homeless veterans, it's amazing the impact that they've made in 20 years," honorary starter Erika Oelkers said.

The event will continue throughout the morning, and up around 8 or 9 a.m. as people cross the finish line.


