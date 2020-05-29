coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Tunnels to Towers helps families who lost loved ones to COVID-19

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Tunnels to Towers Foundation is working its magic once again for families of frontline workers by helping those who lost loved ones to the coronavirus.

The foundation announced five additional families of frontline workers will receive temporary mortgage payments through its COVID-19 Heroes Fund.

The fallen heroes include an NYPD detective, three firefighters and a nurse, all of whom died from the coronavirus.

Families of frontline workers from 11 different states are currently receiving support from the Tunnels to Towers Foundation.

