Brooklyn cultural center assembling donations for Turkey earthquake relief efforts

The Turkish Cultural Center in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn is packed with goods and donations to those affected by the earthquake in Turkey. Jim Dolan has the story.

BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- With the death toll in Turkey and Syria topping 23,000 and counting following a massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake, so many people are trying to help those who are mourning or trying to survive in this catastrophe, including people in New York.

The loading dock of the Turkish Cultural Center in Brighton Beach is packed with goods donated for the people back home trying to survive the earthquakes that devastated much of the region this week.

There are diapers and clothes along with pallets of building supplies for people and families.

"We're just living on hope now," resident Abraham Sen said.

Sen says his days are filled with purpose trying to find help, but his nights are so much worse.

"You try to run when you sleep, when you dream ... you try to do something, but there's only so much you can do," he said.

RELATED | How to help with Turkey earthquake relief effort in Tri-State area

New York City Mayor Eric Adams came Friday to show support for the Turkish people, with a special place in his heart for Turkey. He has visited there many times.

"I watched you take in the Syrian refugees and how you allowed those who were seeking some form of support as they were fleeing persecution in their country," Adams said. "You have always been there for other countries and we want to be here for you."

"We've lost all our hope, we don't have anything, my mom and my dad, they are very broken," Salma Salazar said.

Salazar is the younger sister of Kimberly Firik from Queens, who died with her mother-in-law, husband and two children while on vacation in Turkey.

"There are no words I can describe how my family is feeling, how they were taken away so soon, they were just children," Salazar said.

The city has set up a website on how New Yorkers can help with the disaster relief efforts.

Relief packages can be handed over to the Turkish Consulate located at 821 1st Avenue New York, NY 10017 (entrance is on the 46th St.) between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Other drop off locations are the following in New Jersey from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.:

300-2 Route 17 South, Unit D Lodi, New Jersey (TSM Brand LLC)

Portx, Inc. 256 Paterson Plank Rd. Carlstadt, NJ 07072

You can also donate through Unicef and a LaunchGood campaign online.

