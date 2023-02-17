Sen. Cory Booker to discuss earthquake relief efforts at Paterson Turkish mosque

The politician will attend a prayer vigil in Paterson, New Jersey to speak about relief efforts for the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Senator Cory Booker will attend a prayer vigil in Paterson, New Jersey to speak about relief efforts for the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

The vigil at a local Turkish mosque comes after rescuers in Turkey found two more people buried alive.

The survivors were found in separate locations, where they had been trapped for about 260 hours.

One of them is a woman who says her husband and two kids are still buried.

The other is a 12-year-old boy who told rescuers another person is buried nearby.

Police are now intensifying their search in those areas with guide dogs.

Though the disaster happened thousands of miles away, Paterson, with its large Turkish population. has been praying and finding ways to send help.

