Turkish Consulate windows smashed in Manhattan as elections underway

UNITED NATIONS PLAZA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Windows at the Turkish Consulate were smashed early Monday morning, in vandalism that coincides with the Turkish elections.

One man apparently smashed multiple windows at the building in the United Nations Plaza at 1st Avenue and East 46th Street on the East Side of Manhattan.

Police discovered the broken windows at around 3:15 a.m.

No arrests were immediately made.

Police are canvasing the area for surveillance video.

