28-year-old man charged in death of 15-year-old stepson in the Bronx.

Stepfather rearrested after release following charges in stepson's death in Bronx

PARKCHESTER, Bronx (WABC) -- A man charged with killing his teenage stepson in the Bronx is back in custody after a judge released him.

Investigators say 28-year-old Tyreese Minter got into a dispute with 15-year-old Corde Scott in their Parkchester home in January.

He allegedly put him in a neck hold. The district attorney says Minter then allegedly wrapped his legs around the boy to secure him. The boy lost consciousness. He died at the scene. He apparently did not call 911 to report the victim's death until approximately 20 minutes after the restraint.

Minter was arraigned Wednesday in court, where Judge Naiti Semaj released him on his own recognizance.

But since Minter was already on parole for a previous conviction, the state issued a warrant for his arrest and took him back into custody Thursday.

Governor Kathy Hochul released a statement on the case saying:

"My top priority is public safety. Earlier today, the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision issued a warrant for Tyresse Minter, and he is now in custody. DOCCS is initiating the parole revocation process due to his indictment for criminal negligent homicide and manslaughter. We will continue working closely with the Bronx District Attorney's office throughout this process as it prosecutes the charges, and we will continue coordinating with our partners in law enforcement to strengthen public safety across the State."

Minter was indicted on the charges of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.

Minter had just been released from prison a month earlier at the time of his stepson's death.

