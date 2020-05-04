Coronavirus News: Uber to roll out new rules for face coverings

Whether you're riding or driving, you must wear a mask.
The ride-share service is working on the technology to hold drivers and riders accountable.
The company is also working to send masks to all its drivers.
Uber will start requiring face coverings in the coming weeks.
