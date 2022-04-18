FDNY hero's hard work sends medical supplies to Ukraine

Lieutenant William Patsakos, from Ladder 146 in Brooklyn, says a Cornell University graduate student who Is familiar with his humanitarian work reached out to him.
Patsakos collected donations with the help of the St. Josaphat Ukrainian Basilian Monastery, Northwell Health, NYC Hemophilia Chapter, The Coalition for Hemophilia B, and Save One Life and Hope Worldwide.
He then partnered with A Ukrainian shipping company to get the supplies transported from New York to refugee camps and into Ukraine.
Members of the FDNY helped pack up the supplies in Glen Cove, Nassau County Monday morning to ready them for shipping.
Lt. Patsakos says helping people, especially whose with medical needs, is important to him because he has three son with rare blood disorders.
