FDNY hero's hard work sends medical supplies to Ukraine

GLEN COVE, Nassau County (WABC) -- Sixty tons of medical supplies are on their way to Ukraine, thanks to the tireless efforts of an FDNY lieutenant.

Lieutenant William Patsakos, from Ladder 146 in Brooklyn, says a Cornell University graduate student who Is familiar with his humanitarian work reached out to him.

Patsakos collected donations with the help of the St. Josaphat Ukrainian Basilian Monastery, Northwell Health, NYC Hemophilia Chapter, The Coalition for Hemophilia B, and Save One Life and Hope Worldwide.

He then partnered with A Ukrainian shipping company to get the supplies transported from New York to refugee camps and into Ukraine.



Members of the FDNY helped pack up the supplies in Glen Cove, Nassau County Monday morning to ready them for shipping.

Lt. Patsakos says helping people, especially whose with medical needs, is important to him because he has three son with rare blood disorders.

In this Eyewitness News special, we look at the local charities and heroes who are stepping up to help Ukraine following Russia's invasion of the country.



