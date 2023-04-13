Fire burns through residences in Union City leaving 20 people homeless

Officials say flames broke out at around 10:45 p.m. on 8th Street. Thankfully, no one was injured.

UNION CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A fire burned through homes in Union City, New Jersey, leaving 20 residents homeless.

Officials say flames broke out at around 10:45 p.m. on 8th Street.

No one was injured in the blaze.

Nearby in Weehawken, a house fire on Jane Street quickly spread to engulf two adjacent homes.

This fire spit ash and debris all over the neighborhood at around the same time as the Union City fire.

Some quick-thinking residents were able to get outside and hose down their own home before flames spread even further.

