House fire in Weehawken spreads to another home, spits ash throughout neighborhood

WEEHAWKEN, New Jersey -- A massive fire tore through homes in Weehawken, New Jersey late Wednesday night.

Officials say the fire started on Jane Street at around 10:45 p.m. and quickly spread to engulf two adjacent homes

The flames spit ash and debris all over the neighborhood.

Some quick-thinking residents were able to get outside and hose down their own home before flames spread even further.

Firefighters from the city of Bayonne helped North Hudson Regional Fire and Rescue as they fought the blaze throughout the night.

