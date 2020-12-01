covid-19

LA's Union Station COVID-19 testing site to remain open despite 'She's All That' remake shoot

By Alex Cheney
LOS ANGELES, California -- A popular COVID-19 testing site in downtown Los Angeles will remain open after initially deciding to close for the film shoot of a remake to the '90s romantic comedy "She's All That."

Union Station had been slated to close its testing site on Tuesday because of the scheduled filming.

Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the city worked with the testing company Curative and LA Metro transportation agency to reopen testing as scheduled.



There were 504 people scheduled for tests on Tuesday. At the same time, the downtown station was scheduled to be used as a location for a feature film shoot, with more than 170 casts and crew shooting interior and exterior scenes.

The shoot was for the film "He's All That,'' a movie inspired by 1999's "She's All That," which starred Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook. The gender-swapped remake features TikTok star Addison Rae, according to the L.A. Times, which cited the city and county's film office.

After the film permit was issued, Curative initially decided to shut down its testing site for the day.

FilmLA, the film office of the Greater Los Angeles Region, issued the permit, but said it and the production team behind the shoot were not aware that Union Station was being used as a COVID-19 testing site.

The organization said it was not involved in the decision to close the testing site and the production company did not request the site to be closed.

FilmLA said the production company reached out to the testing organization to see if accommodations could be made for both the film shoot and testing to occur.

Just after midnight, Garcetti announced the site would remain open.

The mayor noted there are 14 testing sites in Los Angeles where some 38,000 tests are available every day. The city has administered more than 2.5 million free tests since the start of the pandemic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniacoronavirus testingentertainmentcoronavirusu.s. & worldcoronavirus testcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19
Two furloughed workers use their passion to start a new business
NJ COVID deaths spike as new drive-thru testing site opens
NYC launches sweepstakes to encourage blood donations for holiday season
Nurses at NY hospital stage strike amid spike in COVID cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Brother of late WWE star Ashley Massaro killed in NYC stabbing
NYC issues notice for at-risk residents as COVID cases surge
Car hits pedestrians in Germany; at least 2 dead, 15 injured
Instagram influencer's friend reveals her state of mind before death
COVID Live Updates: More hospitalizations than ever before, vaccine on horizon
Husband and wife die from COVID-19 moments apart
Frontline workers get free Starbucks in December
Show More
2-way tolling begins on Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge
NJ COVID deaths spike as new drive-thru testing site opens
Bill Cosby's sex assault conviction gets high court review
Nurses at NY hospital stage strike amid spike in COVID cases
NYC launches sweepstakes to encourage blood donations for holiday season
More TOP STORIES News