Coronavirus Update NYC: Super-spreader concern as UN General Assembly meets in person

The greater concern, though, appears to be preventing the meeting from becoming a COVID super-spreader event.
New York City officials have requested that leaders show proof they are fully vaccinated before entering the U.N. hall for the opening ceremonies.
"We are concerned about the U.N. event being a super-spreader event.... We need to take all measures to ensure that it does not become a super-spreader event," said U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield.
The General Assembly's president supports the vaccination requirement.
But there has been opposition from Russia, with that country's U.N. ambassador calling it a discriminatory measure.
The United Nations says it will operate on an "honor system" and trust those who say they are vaccinated.
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city will open a pop-up testing and vaccination site outside U.N. headquarters.
Elsewhere in the city, it's a return to remote learning today for 250 students at an East Harlem school after 19 positive COVID cases were reported.
All 19 cases at PS 79 have been linked to a staff orientation event that happened before the start of the school year.
With concern mounting about a possible spread to other schools, the president of the teachers union is calling on the mayor to test students on a weekly basis, rather than bi-weekly, as the current plan calls for.
"We now know this newest strain of the virus can be very devastating to our children," said UFT President Michael Mulgrew. "So we think we need to return to what we had last year, which was weekly testing for children under the age of 12, who don't have access to the vaccine."
Parents we spoke with agree.
"Knowledge is power," said Martin Coceres. "If more of our kids and staff are getting tested, then I have greater confidence that we are not spreading anything."
Students at that East Harlem school, PS 79, are expected to return to classrooms for in-person learning on September 28.
