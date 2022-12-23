  • Full Story
Researchers make progress toward possible universal flu vaccine

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
Friday, December 23, 2022 4:00AM
Researchers say universal flu vaccine is in the works
Researchers have been making progress toward a possible universal flu vaccine.

Researchers say they are developing a universal flu vaccine.

It comes as this year's flu season hit earlier and harder than usual.

Current vaccines protect against four strains, and the composition changes each year based on predictions about which strains are most likely to make people sick.

In all, there are 20 influenza strains and researchers say they have successfully immunized certain animals against all of them.

Researchers hope to have it up to human standards by 2023.

