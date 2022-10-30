Up Close: Maloney, Lawler discuss the issues in the race for New York's 17th Congressional district

In this episode of Up Close, Bill Ritter talks to Sean Patrick Maloney and Mike Lawler as they battle for New York's 17th Congressional district.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, the battle for control of Congress with the election just over a week away.

One of the hottest races in the country is in New York's 17th Congressional district.

Incumbent Sean Patrick Maloney, the chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, finds himself in a close race with Republican challenger Mike Lawler, a New York State assemblyman.

Bill Ritter discusses the issues with both candidates.

