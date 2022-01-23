up close

Up Close: MTA Chairman Lieber on subway safety, WIN NYC CEO Quinn on homeless outreach

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, a stunning admission this week from New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

After he said the subways were safe, he now says he too doesn't feel safe in the system.

His comments come after a woman was pushed to her death in front of an oncoming train at a station in Times Square.

More NYPD officers have been deployed to the subways, but what else can be done?

Bill Ritter talks to MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber.

Police say the homeless man charged in the case has a history of mental illness.

It's one of several recent violent crimes that have shined a bright light on the risk some homeless people pose and also on the plight of those who have nothing.

Bill talks to the President and CEO of WIN NYC, Christine Quinn, a group that helps homeless women and their families, about what can be done.

