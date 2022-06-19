up close

Up Close: Mayor Adams, new appointee address New York City gun violence

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and his new appointee A.T. Mitchell discuss their plan for gun prevention in the city.

The mayor was on Capitol Hill earlier this month, fighting for new laws to stop the gun insanity that has infected the country's biggest city.

This came days after Adams appointed A.T. Mitchell as the co-chair of his new Gun Crime Prevention Task Force.

The plan is for the task force to stop even more gun violence as we approach the hot summer months.

It's an important topic that also impacts the rebuilding the post-pandemic economy.

Recent studies show crime is one of the major reasons so many people are reluctant to return to their offices or take public transportation.

