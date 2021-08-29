Up Close: What to expect as NYC students return to in-person learning

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, we talk to New York City Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter about what we can expect as millions of students return to in-person learning.A rally was held at New York City Hall last week against mandatory COVID vaccinations.Among those protesting are teachers, who must get vaccinated.Also this morning, more people are now getting vaccinated, but is it enough to slow down the frightening pace of new COVID cases.For those already vaccinated, you can get intellectual whiplash trying to figure out when you really and truly need a booster shot.We get some answers from Dr. Darien Sutton, an emergency room physician and a medical contributor to ABC News.Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.