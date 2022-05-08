Up Close: Legal expert breaks down what could happen if Roe v. Wade is reversed

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Governor Kathy Hochul became the first woman governor of New York after Andrew Cuomo resigned over a sex scandal.Now, she is in the middle of a hard-fought campaign for a full four-year term as governor.Bill talks to governor Hochul about her plans to address issues like bail reform and reproductive rights.And the stunning leak of the draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion on abortion rights has sparked outrage. And protests.How did this leak out and what happens if Roe v. Wade is overturned?Kate Shaw, a professor of law at Cardozo law school and an ABC News legal contributor, discusses the repercussions if the landmark case is overturned.Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.