3 injured in 2-alarm Upper East Side apartment fire

EMBED >More News Videos Josh Einiger has more on a shooting in front of Brooklyn restuarant that left two people injured.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Three people were injured, one seriously, in a two-alarm fire on the Upper East Side.The fire broke out in a third-floor apartment on East 78th Street near 2nd Avenue at around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.An eyewitness said he could see flames shooting from the building.I could see fire coming right out of this part of this building. I could see it from my backyard, it was so close to where I am, even though our building wasn't affected. And then I came racing back down again and I see all of that fire and stuff," said Charlie Sunor, a neighbor.One person's injuries were said to be life-threatening. The other two people were treated for minor injuries.The fire was placed under control by 3:15 a.m.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------