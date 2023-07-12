Deadly Upper East Side car crash being investigated as potential road rage incident: police sources

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A potential case of road rage between two drivers turned deadly Wednesday afternoon on the Upper East Side, according to police sources.

One person was killed after being involved in a car crash in front of 119 East 60th Street just after 4 p.m.

NewsCopter 7 was over the active scene where a vehicle was seen on the sidewalk in front of tailor shop.

Police say a driver stayed on the scene.

East 60th Street is completely shut down between Lexington and Park avenues.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash and what exactly happened.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

