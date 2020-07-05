4 injured after high-rise apartment building fire on Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Four people are injured after a fire broke out inside a high-rise apartment building Sunday morning on the Upper West Side.Firefighters were called to Columbus Avenue and 94th Street just before 2:30 a.m.The fire is believed to have started on the ninth floor, according to authorities.The four people were taken to nearby hospitals in stable condition.The cause of the fire, which is under investigation, was brought under control not too long after.----------