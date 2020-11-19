2-alarm fire burns Upper West Side apartment building

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A two-alarm fire burned in an apartment on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.The fire broke out in a third-floor apartment on Riverside Drive at 79th Street just before 6 a.m. Thursday.One person was treated for a minor injury.Firefighters were checking on residents through the building after receiving reports of smoke.The cause of the fire is under investigation.It also caused some traffic problems in the area due to the FDNY response.--------------------