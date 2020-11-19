2-alarm fire burns Upper West Side apartment building

By Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A two-alarm fire burned in an apartment on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

The fire broke out in a third-floor apartment on Riverside Drive at 79th Street just before 6 a.m. Thursday.

One person was treated for a minor injury.

Firefighters were checking on residents through the building after receiving reports of smoke.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

It also caused some traffic problems in the area due to the FDNY response.

ALSO READ: 3-alarm fire burns Queens building, injures 4 people

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper west sidenew york citymanhattanfdnyfireapartment fire
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parents, students to deliver petition protesting closure of NYC schools
Bobby Brown Jr., son of singer Bobby Brown, dies
As cases rise, New Jersey fears another shutdown is looming
Cute, tiny owl discovered in Rockefeller Christmas tree
Prince William welcomes new probe into 1995 Diana interview
250,000 COVID deaths: Where are the hardest hit communities in our area?
Disturbing new details in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Show More
Oxford University vaccine results show strong immune response in older demographic
NYC schools closed through Thanksgiving, move to remote learning
Coronavirus Live Updates: Many hospitals overwhelmed in US, jail inmates help morgues in TX
AccuWeather: Stays cool, but weekend warms up
UPS worker pushed onto subway tracks in NYC
More TOP STORIES News