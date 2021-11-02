Woman shot in eye through peephole inside Manhattan NYCHA complex

By Eyewitness News
Woman shot in eye through peephole inside NYCHA complex

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman was shot in the eye through a peephole inside a NYCHA apartment complex in Manhattan Monday.

According to police, a woman heard a knock at the door at a NYCHA apartment complex on Columbus Avenue on the Upper West Side after 7:30 p.m.

As she approached the door, she was shot in the eye through the peephole.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious but stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

An investigation is underway into what lead to the shooting.


This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

