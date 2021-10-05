NYC schools vaccine mandate faces another legal challenge today

Education

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The COVID vaccine mandate for Department of Education workers in New York City faces another legal challenge today.

With the mandate now in full effect, teachers who haven't gotten their shots cannot show up to work.

The vast majority of NYC teachers, 96%, have complied with the mandate.

That number is 99% for principals and 95% for full-time DOE employees.

The new legal challenge to the mandate is being led by a special education teacher and ten other employees who were denied a religious exemption.

They are asking a federal judge to intervene. A hearing is set for Tuesday morning

There was much protest Monday from thousands opposed to the mandate.



The union has criticized the rollout of the mandate.

Those teachers who opposed the requirement say they are not against the vaccine, just the mandate.

Right now it looks like as many as 8,000 unvaccinated school staff are on unpaid leave. Half of those are teachers.

The mayor says they will be welcomed back to schools if they decide to get the vaccine.

