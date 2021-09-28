coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update NYC: New vaccination deadline set for NYC school staff amid protests

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City public school teachers and staff are facing a new deadline to be fully vaccinated: Friday at 5 p.m.

The new order comes after a court dismissed a temporary hold on the city's vaccine mandate on Monday.

This represents a resounding victory for the city and its vaccine mandate.

A federal appeals court not only ruled in favor of the city, the panel of three judges didn't even bother to hold a court hearing.

The decision came as school employees opposed to mandatory vaccination rallied in the streets Monday night.

A Brooklyn judge who previously ruled in the city's favor said it's not unreasonable to expect that school employees dealing with unvaccinated children should be required to follow the recommendation of health experts and get vaccinated.

Now the plaintiffs in the lawsuit are going to petition the state's Supreme court.

"I'm trying not to be discouraged, because i know so many people look to me to be a face of strength," said one teacher. "And (even) in a moment of weakness, I will never comply."



But the vast majority of teacher have already complied, according to the city.

The most recent totals are 87% of all employees, including 90% of teachers and 97% of principals.

While those numbers look good, it's important to remember that New York City has the largest public school system in the country.

So if 13% percent of the workforce isn't vaccinated, that percentage represents thousands of people who will have to somehow be replaced by Monday.

