77-year-old woman killed in car crash on Van Wyck Expressway: Police

QUEENS, New York -- A 77-year-old woman was killed during car crash on New York City highway Sunday morning.According to police, officers responded to a deadly crash around 3:20 a.m. in the southbound lane of the Van Wyck Expressway near 116 Avenue in Queens.They say a 77-year-old woman was found dead at the scene.A preliminary investigation determined that a BMW X6 was travelling southbound on the Van Wyck when it struck the back of a Nissan Altima also travelling south.The BMW then struck the back of a Toyota Camry travelling south.Police say the BMW then lost control and went over a guardrail, landing on the Van Wyck Expressway service road near 116 Avenue.They say the female driver of the BMW fled on foot.The 38-year-old man driving the Nissan suffered minor injuries and was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.The 77-year-old woman who was killed was a rear passenger inside the Nissan Altima. She has yet to be identified.The 40-year-old man driving the Toyota also suffered minor injuries and was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.The investigation is ongoing.----------