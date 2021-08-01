77-year-old woman killed in car crash on Van Wyck Expressway: Police

According to police, officers responded to a deadly crash around 3:20 a.m. in the southbound lane of the Van Wyck Expressway near 116 Avenue in Queens.
They say a 77-year-old woman was found dead at the scene.
A preliminary investigation determined that a BMW X6 was travelling southbound on the Van Wyck when it struck the back of a Nissan Altima also travelling south.
The BMW then struck the back of a Toyota Camry travelling south.
Police say the BMW then lost control and went over a guardrail, landing on the Van Wyck Expressway service road near 116 Avenue.
They say the female driver of the BMW fled on foot.
The 38-year-old man driving the Nissan suffered minor injuries and was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.
The 77-year-old woman who was killed was a rear passenger inside the Nissan Altima. She has yet to be identified.
The 40-year-old man driving the Toyota also suffered minor injuries and was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.
The investigation is ongoing.
