High school students hospitalized after using tainted vaping product in Connecticut

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11290610" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lauren Glassberg has more on the sneaky opossum caught on camera stealing earrings.

NORWALK, Connecticut (WABC) -- Multiple students were hospitalized after using a tainted vaping product at their Connecticut high school on Friday.The incident was reported just after noon at Brien McMahon High School.Officers responded to a call of a student requiring emergency medical attention and found more than one student had used a tainted vaping product.Those students immediately became very ill and required treatment.They were taken to Norwalk Hospital where they are recovering.Police are now asking parents to be aware of the dangers of vaping products and to discuss them with their children."Our message to anyone who is offered a vaping product, or uses a vaping product, that the liquid may be tainted with dangerous, and even deadly chemicals, and are just not worth it," police said.----------