Verizon customers report spam text messages coming from user's own cellphones

We want to make sure that your account is secure and recommend not clicking on any links and deleting the message. Please feel free to follow and DM, if you wish to further discuss or have any questions. -Chris — Verizon Support (@VerizonSupport) March 30, 2022

If you've gotten a mysterious message on your cellphone that looks like it came from your own phone number, do not click on the link.Verizon customers have reported receiving these messages over the past several days.The texts say "Your bill is paid" and "There's a gift for you."Many people have reported the scam texts, and have raised the issue with Verizon.Verizon says it's aware of these messages and is now working with law enforcement to stop the fraudulent activity.It's not clear who is sending the texts.This type of spam is often used by hackers to gain access to sensitive information.