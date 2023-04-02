You'll need to take an alternate route if you're going between Staten Island and Brooklyn on Sunday.

Verrazzano Bridge upper level closed in both directions due to high winds

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Verrazzano Bridge is closed in both directions due to high winds.

If you're traveling between Staten Island and Brooklyn on Sunday, you'll need to find an alternate route.

There is no word on when the upper level of the bridge will reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

