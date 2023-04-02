Verrazzano Bridge upper level closed in both directions due to high winds

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Verrazzano Bridge is closed in both directions due to high winds.
If you're traveling between Staten Island and Brooklyn on Sunday, you'll need to find an alternate route.
There is no word on when the upper level of the bridge will reopen.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.