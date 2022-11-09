Veterans Day 2022: Where to watch the New York City parade

The NYC Veterans Day Parade will be broadcast live on WABC-TV Channel 7 and available wherever you stream ABC 7 New York

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Friday, November 11, New York City and ABC7 honor the men and women who served with strength and courage.

The nation's largest Veterans Day event, the New York City Veterans Day Parade, returns for its 103rd year.

Nearly 200,000 participants will be marching up Fifth Avenue.

The parade takes place rain or shine and will be broadcast live on WABC-TV Channel 7 and available wherever you stream ABC 7 New York starting at 12:30 p.m. on Veterans Day (11/11).

Join David Novarro, Lauren Glassberg, and CeFaan Kim from Eyewitness News for this annual celebration.

This year's parade features nearly 300 marching and vehicle units, including veteran groups, service providers, military units and more.

The first Black Master Chief Petty Officer of the U.S. Coast Guard has been named Grand Marshal of the parade.

Over the course of his 30-year career, Vince Patton visited 33 countries, sailed the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, and took part in more than 50 search and rescues, all while earning two bachelor's degrees, a Master's degree, and his Ph.D.

It has been an illustrious career highlighted further by the fact that at one point he was the most senior enlisted member of the Coast Guard.

Produced by the United War Veterans Council (UWVC), the Parade provides the public with the opportunity to salute our veterans and military and raises awareness for organizations working to serve their needs.

It is the centerpiece of an annual citywide effort to honor our veterans community.

Spectators can view the parade anywhere along Fifth Avenue from the step-off point on 26th Street to the end on 47th Street.

You can find more information on the New York City Veterans Day Parade website.