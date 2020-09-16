NYC Veteran's Day Parade will be in-person and virtual this year

The parade will have both an in-person and virtual presence this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Organizers say there will be a procession of 120 vehicles that will make their way along Fifth Avenue on November 11.
There will also be small, socially distant wreath laying ceremonies throughout the city.
Parade organizers say there will be a virtual march and campaign as well.
"You can watch a war movie or a military show with your family or friends, you can tell your story if you're a veteran, on social media and interact with folks -- you can learn about veterans that are in your family or are in your community," said Mark Otto of the United Veterans Council.
More than 200 profiles of regular parade participants will be featured online.
A new one will pop up every few minutes.
People can sign up to walk 25 to 100 miles in the month of October to raise money to help veterans.
And you can tune into WABC-TV on Veteran's Day, where you can watch a 90-minute special.
