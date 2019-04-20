porch pirate

VIDEO: California homeowner confronts, chases off suspected porch pirate

EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows the moment a Long Beach resident confronted a suspected porch pirate going through her mail and putting a stop to it.

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, California -- Video shows the moment a California resident confronted a suspected porch pirate going through her mail and putting a stop to it.

Shirah Booker saw the woman going through her mailbox on her Ring doorbell camera. Booker confronted the suspect and kicked her off her property.

The suspected porch pirate didn't take anything.

Booker says she got everything back, even the stamp from her envelope.

She posted on social media, "You may wanna think twice about stealing from my house. Just FYI -- I see everything!"

