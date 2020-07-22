SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Jarring surveillance video shows an out-of-control vehicle plowing into an outdoor dining area in Brooklyn.
Security footage shows a pickup truck crashing into a restaurant's curbside dining area on Tuesday.
RELATED | Is dining outside really safe during coronavirus pandemic? Experts weigh in
The car slammed into several tables where patrons were eating.
Three people were hurt, but fortunately their injuries were not serious.
The driver, who has not been charged, stayed at the scene.
RELATED | Outdoor dining gets creative aboard aircraft carrier, in greenhouses, and on rooftops
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Video shows car plowing into outdoor dining area in Brooklyn
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News