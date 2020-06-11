Video shows looters smashing their way into Boost Mobile store in Bronx

BRONX (WABC) -- In the Bronx, video shows looters smashing through the front window of a Boost Mobile store.It happened Monday, June 1 at 5:45 p.m. at the location on Bruckner Boulevard.Once inside, the looters removed $2,700 in cash and an undetermined amount of electronic equipment.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------