Video shows suspects drawing swastikas on restaurant in Greenpoint, police say

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The NYPD is investigating another incident of hate in Brooklyn.

Video released early Wednesday shows two men suspected of drawing swastikas on a restaurant in the Greenpoint section.

Police say the suspects drew the hate symbols and wrote profanities on a Mexican restaurant on Manhattan Avenue back on December 22.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the crime is urged to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybrooklyngreenpointswastikahate crimehate crime investigationcaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ukrainian plane crashes near Iran's capital, killing 176
Attorney's arrest warrant mentions 'human grave,' Dulos due in court
AccuWeather: Arctic front bringing wind, snow squalls
Snow squalls explained: What you need to know
Iran strikes back at US with missile attack at bases in Iraq
Homeless man struck by bus in Midtown hit-and-run
Deliveryman attacked, robbed in Bronx by 4 people
Show More
Search for 2 men in violent home invasion in Merrick
Medical examiner's office sells 'crime scene' beach towels
Search on for 3 who fled after running light, T-boning Uber in NYC
Boy dead, mom critical after being hit by NYC sanitation truck
Pressure cooker forces evacuation near NJ strip mall
More TOP STORIES News