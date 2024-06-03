Officers injured in Queens shooting released from hospital

Two NYPD officers injured in a shootout with a suspect in Elmhurst were released from the hospital on Monday.

Two NYPD officers injured in a shootout with a suspect in Elmhurst were released from the hospital on Monday.

Two NYPD officers injured in a shootout with a suspect in Elmhurst were released from the hospital on Monday.

Two NYPD officers injured in a shootout with a suspect in Elmhurst were released from the hospital on Monday.

ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- Two NYPD officers shot in the line of duty in Queens were released from the hospital on Monday morning.

26-year-old Officer Richard Yarusso was hit in his bulletproof vest. He has just 2.5 years on the job.

26-year-old Christopher Abreu was shot in leg. He has 5 years on the job.

They were both allegedly shot during a shootout with a migrant they attempted to stop on a moped as they investigated a string of robberies in the Elmhurst area.

The officers returned fire and shot 19-year-old Bernado Raul Castro Mata of Venezuela. He is expected to survive.

ALSO READ: 2 NYPD officers injured in shootout with migrant in Queens