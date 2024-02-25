Up Close: Nassau County Executive defends his ban on transgender athletes

NEW YORK -- On "Up Close," Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman discusses his controversial executive order banning transgender athletes from competing in women's sports at county-run facilities.

Blakeman, a Republican, sits down with Sandra Bookman, defending the ban, explaining why he issued it, and more.

In addition, we explore the U.S. Senate race in New Jersey.

Andy Kim represents the 3rd Congressional District. As he runs for the U.S. Senate seat to replace the scandal-enmeshed Bob Menendez, one of the battles Kim is facing involves who gets the top spot on the primary ballot.

In New Jersey, party leaders in each county decide. Many key party leaders support one of his challengers, first lady Tammy Murphy. She was on " Up Close " recently. Now, we meet Kim, who discusses his candidacy.

Bill Ritter also sits with the Rev. Al Sharpton, who could be called the nation's senior civil rights advocate, for a career-spanning sit-down interview.

Up Close airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 a.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

