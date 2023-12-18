Up Close 12/17/23: Tammy Murphy's campaign for senate, Biden impeachment inquiry

Up Close 12/17/23: On this edition of Up Close with Bill Ritter we take a closer look at Tammy Murphy's campaign for senate and the impeachment inquiry into President Biden.

Up Close 12/17/23: On this edition of Up Close with Bill Ritter we take a closer look at Tammy Murphy's campaign for senate and the impeachment inquiry into President Biden.

Up Close 12/17/23: On this edition of Up Close with Bill Ritter we take a closer look at Tammy Murphy's campaign for senate and the impeachment inquiry into President Biden.

Up Close 12/17/23: On this edition of Up Close with Bill Ritter we take a closer look at Tammy Murphy's campaign for senate and the impeachment inquiry into President Biden.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this edition of "Up Close" we are taking a look at the battle for the senate seat in New Jersey currently held by Bob Mendez who faces federal criminal charges.

One of the candidates running to replace Menendez is Tammy Murphy, the wife of Phil Murphy, governor of New Jersey. Bill talks to Murphy about why she is running for political office for the first time and the key issues facing New Jersey residents.

Plus, the Republican-controlled house launched an impeachment inquiry into President Biden last week. Bill talks with Congressperson Dan Goldman who was the chief counsel for Democrats during the first impeachment trial against President Trump.

Lastly, Bill talks with Rick Klein, poltical director for ABC News, and Hank Sheinkopf, a political consultant about the other top political headlines from this week.

WATCH Up Close on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: Watch more episodes of Up Close

Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.