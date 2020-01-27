Vigil held to remember boy who apparently froze in Long Island garage

CENTER MORICHES, Long Island (WABC) -- Hundreds came together to remember 8-year-old Thomas Valva in Suffolk County.
A candlelight vigil was held at Kahler's Pond Park in Center Moriches.
Thomas, a third-grader at East Moriches Elementary School who had autism, was found unresponsive at his home on Bittersweet Lane in Center Moriches on Friday, January 17 and was later pronounced dead at Long Island Community Hospital.
"Thomas Valva was subjected to freezing temperatures in the home's unheated garage overnight when the outside temperature was 19 degrees," Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart said.
This past Friday, investigators arrested 40-year-old Michael Valva and his fiancee, 42-year-old Angela Pollina, and charged them with second-degree murder.
Police say Michael Valva had called 911 and said his son had fallen in the driveway while waiting for the school bus and was unconscious. When police arrived, Valva was performing CPR on Thomas in the basement.
"We determined Thomas was never in the driveway that morning, and he suffered head and facial injuries that were not consistent with the father's account," Hart said.
Authorities now believe the boy had been left in the garage, and they say his body temperature was just 76 degrees when he got to the hospital. He also had facial and head injuries, according to officials.
Police made the arrest after reviewing home security surveillance video, and prosecutors say each room of the house had a camera that was labeled. They said the camera in the garage was low to the ground and pointed toward the floor with the label "the kids room."
They said video from the two previous nights showed Thomas and his 10-year-old brother Anthony sleeping on the garage floor without pillows and blankets, shivering.
"Nobody did anything," the boy's mother Justyna Zuubko-Valva, said. "I tried, I fought so hard to, you know, fought for justice for my children...It shouldn't get to the point that, you know, my son lost his life to actually for somebody to do something."
Authorities say Thomas and his 10-year-old brother were often deprived of food and exposed to unsafe conditions. They are still investigating whether a 6-year-old brother was also abused, and they are also looking into whether Child Protective Services was notified of abuse.
The defense denied the accusations, calling them pure speculation and maintaining Valva's innocence. He was remanded without bail.
Pollina has three children, 11-year-old twins and 6-year-old, and police are investigating whether the alleged abuse extended to all children.
All five children are now at a safe location.
